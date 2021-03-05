Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Down 34.3% in February

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 577,300 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the January 28th total of 878,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Quantum in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on Quantum in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quantum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

In other news, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $57,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 33,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $191,414.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 539,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,442.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,372 shares of company stock valued at $530,929. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quantum by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 61,839 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quantum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Quantum by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. Quantum has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $462.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 2.55.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

