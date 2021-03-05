Qudian Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 30,042 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 640% compared to the average daily volume of 4,059 call options.

Shares of NYSE QD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,933,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,677,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Qudian has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

Get Qudian alerts:

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qudian by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Qudian by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 91,736 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.