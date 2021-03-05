Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

