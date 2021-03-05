QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Gap Down to $7.20

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $6.32. QuickLogic shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 158 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.99.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Andrew J. Pease purchased 6,104 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $21,288 in the last quarter. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

