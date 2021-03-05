QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Reaches $0.0124

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $143,634.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.33 or 0.00757085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00031504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00059295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00042319 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

