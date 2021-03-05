QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,263,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,206,000 after purchasing an additional 400,543 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

NASDAQ QNST opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.83 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $51,075.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,725 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,897. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.