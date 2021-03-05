Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Down 50.5% in February

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the January 28th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 87,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

