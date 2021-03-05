Quiztok Reaches Market Cap of $25.12 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Quiztok has a market cap of $25.12 million and $25.92 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,581,988 tokens. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

Quiztok Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

