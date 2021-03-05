Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Qumu updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,304. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

In related news, Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on QUMU shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

