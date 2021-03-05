Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%.

Shares of Qumu stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,304. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $128.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

