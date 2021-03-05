Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RRC. Northland Securities upped their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,745 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Range Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Range Resources by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 391,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 185,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Range Resources by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 297,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 41,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

