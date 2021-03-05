Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

NYSE PACK traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. 17,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,827. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ranpak has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

