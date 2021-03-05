RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.91. Approximately 170,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 141,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $415.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of -0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 80.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 116.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

