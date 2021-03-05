Raymond James Increases Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$17.50

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALS. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of ALS stock traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.50. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$571.15 million and a PE ratio of -19.16.

In other Altius Minerals news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$62,626.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

