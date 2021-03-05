Raymond James Trims American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Target Price to $244.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $258.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.82.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.93. 73,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,659. The company has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in American Tower by 4.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

