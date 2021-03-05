Raymond James Trims Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Target Price to $91.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ENV has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42. Envestnet has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

