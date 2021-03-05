Raymond Kenneth Chamberlain Sells 830,000 Shares of Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Stock

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) insider Raymond Kenneth Chamberlain sold 830,000 shares of Mercia Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39), for a total transaction of £249,000 ($325,320.09).

Shares of Mercia Asset Management stock opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.56. The firm has a market cap of £138.63 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. Mercia Asset Management PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 32 ($0.42).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 44 ($0.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

