Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Rayonier worth $16,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 138.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,806.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $171,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,937.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,150 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RYN opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

RYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.