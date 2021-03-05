Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Trade Desk (TTD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) in the last few weeks:

2/25/2021 – The Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $985.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $490.00.

2/19/2021 – The Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $900.00 to $950.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – The Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $800.00 to $880.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/19/2021 – The Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $950.00 to $1,010.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – The Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $730.00 to $880.00.

2/19/2021 – The Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $760.00 to $925.00.

2/2/2021 – The Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $775.00 to $900.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – The Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $900.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded up $14.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $654.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.03, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $818.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $706.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total transaction of $2,302,086.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,105,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total value of $1,651,963.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,437,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,851 shares of company stock valued at $165,999,751. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after buying an additional 59,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

