Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Colfax (CFX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Colfax (NYSE: CFX):

3/5/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Colfax was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/22/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $41.00.

2/19/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CFX opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -955.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,987.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,481. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

