Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Generac (GNRC)

2/17/2021 – Generac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Generac reported solid fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to see robust demand for its home standby generators due to higher power outages, while the ‘Home as a Sanctuary’ trend gains traction. It has established a new business organization, Energy Technology, as part of its ‘Powering Our Future’ strategy. A diversified distribution channel ensures that the products reach a global customer base. It has the largest network of factory direct independent generator dealers in the industry in North America. However, the company faces stiff competition from large diversified industrial companies. High research and development expenses hurt its margins. Soft demand from industrial consumers due to the pandemic mars its growth potential.”

2/16/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $213.00 to $340.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $279.00 to $366.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $235.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $310.00 to $357.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $251.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $250.00 to $383.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $340.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $260.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $266.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Generac has established a new business organization, Energy Technology, as part of its ‘Powering Our Future’ strategy. Variations in the energy landscape, aging power infrastructure and deployment of superfast 5G technology are likely to spur secular growth opportunities. Its diversified distribution channel ensures that the products reach a broad global customer base. Its products are well suited to bolster its transition from a business model dealing in traditional fossil fuel to clean environmental-friendly natural gas, thus unlocking new business opportunities. However, it faces stiff competition from large diversified industrial companies. High research & development expenses hurt its margins. Moreover, soft demand from commercial and industrial consumers due to the COVID-19 turmoil erode Generac’s growth potential.”

1/20/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $263.00 to $279.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $260.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $305.72 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.83.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

