Red Cedar Capital LLC Has $8.55 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Red Cedar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 1.1% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone stock traded up $26.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,194.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,193.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,181.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

