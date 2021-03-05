Red Cedar Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Red Cedar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 0.3% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,507. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $181.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.73.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,728 shares of company stock worth $18,128,467 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

