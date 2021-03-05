Red Eléctrica Corporación’s (RDEIY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RDEIY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Red Eléctrica Corporación currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

