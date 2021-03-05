Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.69 and last traded at $72.10. 2,005,861 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,629,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Get Redfin alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,701,443.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,356,920. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $70,324,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $9,568,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Redfin by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Redfin by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.