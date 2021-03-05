Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167,410 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $437,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.81.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $451.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,258. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.01 and a 52-week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

