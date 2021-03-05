Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $760.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $753.00 to $760.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $625.81.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $449.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $495.29 and a 200-day moving average of $534.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $418.01 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $18,600,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $506,839,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 643,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

