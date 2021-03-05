Remme (REM) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. Remme has a market cap of $4.11 million and $150,584.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00056047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.77 or 0.00756159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00060667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043293 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Remme is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme.

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

