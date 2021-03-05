Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $223.35 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,314,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281,644 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $223,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The New York Times by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,283,000 after buying an additional 365,426 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in The New York Times by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,551,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,720,000 after purchasing an additional 380,475 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in The New York Times by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,385,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 513,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The New York Times by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,105,000 after purchasing an additional 556,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in The New York Times by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,247,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The New York Times presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Shares of The New York Times stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.34. 6,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

