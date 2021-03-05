Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $274.58 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 259,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $274,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $15,619,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock valued at $375,611,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.00. The stock had a trading volume of 833,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,353,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.26. The stock has a market cap of $731.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

