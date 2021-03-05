Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $393.40 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 639,264 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $393,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace Capital raised its holdings in Humana by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY raised its holdings in Humana by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 35,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 108,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,385,000 after acquiring an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.16. 13,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,345. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.08. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

