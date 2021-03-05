Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 133,914 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,846,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,914 shares during the period. Herbalife Nutrition accounts for approximately 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $521,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,655,126.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,667,304 shares of company stock valued at $609,855,725 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.44. 5,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

