Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €54.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €54.00 ($63.53) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.75 ($43.24).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €39.18 ($46.09) on Wednesday. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.25.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

