Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.00. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%.

REGI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,353. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average is $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

