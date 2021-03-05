Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading Down 9.6%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) fell 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.35 and last traded at $75.52. 1,310,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,137,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

