Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the January 28th total of 926,700 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 523,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ KRMD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 557,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,532. Repro Med Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $163.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,170 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Repro Med Systems by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 119,525 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $837,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 99.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 95,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Repro Med Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

