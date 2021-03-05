Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Logitech International S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Logitech International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the technology company will earn $5.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $94.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.86. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,102,434.36. Insiders have sold 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $230,842,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after acquiring an additional 673,296 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,926,000 after acquiring an additional 369,790 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,495,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.