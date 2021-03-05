Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nissan Motor in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.54 billion.

NSANY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nissan Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

