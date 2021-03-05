Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Li Auto Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Li Auto in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Li Auto’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $22.32 on Friday. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

