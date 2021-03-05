Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 549.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

