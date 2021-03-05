Research Analysts Set Expectations for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.77.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $453.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,165,000 after buying an additional 375,356 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 178,457 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 166,724 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

