ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Holdings Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.29% of ResMed worth $88,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in ResMed by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

Shares of RMD opened at $183.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.59 and its 200-day moving average is $196.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. ResMed’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,427.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,438 shares of company stock worth $3,175,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

