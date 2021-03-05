Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT Raised to $35.00 at HC Wainwright

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RVNC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.86.

RVNC stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. Equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $859,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

