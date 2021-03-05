Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 245 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,644,000 after acquiring an additional 61,151 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 859,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,495,000 after acquiring an additional 109,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after acquiring an additional 353,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,494. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Longbow Research began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.06.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $7,039,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.