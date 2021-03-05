Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 91,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 328.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $191,129,000 after purchasing an additional 559,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Facebook by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock valued at $375,611,345 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

FB traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $258.48. The company had a trading volume of 754,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,353,502. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

