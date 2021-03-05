Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $140,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 19,862.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,034,000 after buying an additional 833,641 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 16,174.1% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 691,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,737,000 after buying an additional 687,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CSX by 396.9% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 662,234 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.06. 63,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,092. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.47. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

