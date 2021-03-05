Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,083 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.21. 28,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,717. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.45.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

