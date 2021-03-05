Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,645,000 after acquiring an additional 125,524 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after buying an additional 140,792 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,222,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,069,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after buying an additional 89,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.54. The company had a trading volume of 32,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

