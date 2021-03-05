Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Booking were worth $175,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Booking by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,007,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,170.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $34.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,253.99. 14,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,249. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,152.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,976.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.