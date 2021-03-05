Rhumbline Advisers Has $243.58 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 924,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Linde were worth $243,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Linde by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Linde by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.86. The firm has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.